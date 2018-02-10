Air Force shoots past New Mexico in 2nd half for 100-92 win

The win was the Falcons fourth win in the last five home games with the Lobos and gives Air Force four wins in its last seven games with New Mexico.

New Mexico held a 10-point lead, 53-43 in the final minute of the first half, but Sid Tomes drilled a 3 to cut the deficit to seven. The Falcons opened the second half on a 12-0 run to take a 58-53 lead with under 16 minutes to play.