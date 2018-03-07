From afterthought to star: UNM's Mathis thrives under Weir

Last season, Mathis averaged 6.4 minutes a game. This season under Weir, Mathis is averaging almost 25 minutes a game. He is the Lobos leading scorer with more than 13 points a game and the Lobos' go-to guy.

"I truly did believe in coach Weir when he was giving me all the speeches," Mathis said. "And this is exactly what pictured. [When] all the standing came out, we were going to be ninth, 10th. I mean I wasn't really paying attention to that, but I really bought into what coach Weir said and I'm just grateful to be here."

If the Lobos are going to make a run in this tournament, Mathis will lead the way -- from afterthought to all-conference.