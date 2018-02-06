Boise State rallies by Lobos; game ends in shoving match

The ending of the game was marred by a near-melee with players from both teams pushing, shoving, shouting and finger-pointing after New Mexico forward Joe Furstinger's unnecessary hard foul.

The loss ended the Lobos' seven-game home winning streak.

New Mexico built a 40-29 halftime lead on the strength of a late 10-0 run sparked by consecutive 3-pointers from Chris McNeal and Mathis.

But the Broncos scored the game's final eight points to steal the victory.

BIG PICTURE

With the win, Boise State sweeps the season series from New Mexico and puts the Broncos in a virtual tie with Nevada atop the conference. The Wolfpack are at home Wednesday against UNLV.

New Mexico drops into a virtual fourth-place tie with Wyoming.

KEY STAT

Boise State, the conference's leading rebounding team, dominated the boards 41-26, including 14-3 on the offensive glass. Hutchison led the way with 12, while Sengfelder had eight, seven on the offensive end.

UP NEXT

New Mexico plays at Air Force on Saturday.

Boise State plays at Utah State on Saturday.