New Mexico beats Utah State 78-63

Koby McEwen, who only played 24 minutes because of foul issues, was the only other Utah State player in double figures with 10.

Mathis scored New Mexico's last 11 points of the first half, forming the bulk of a 14-7 run that gave the Lobos a 36-34 lead at halftime.

Utah State scored the first eight points of the second half, but the Aggies hit the skids midway, going 8:36 without a field goal in a 17-2 New Mexico run that put the Lobos up 63-52. Mathis had another three 3-pointers during the surge.