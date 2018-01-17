Mathis hits two late 3s, help UNM beat UNLV

After UNLV missed a layup, Joe Furstinger hit two foul shots to cap the scoring.

Maluach scored 19 points on 7-of-12 shooting before fouling out with 3:26 to play. Jackson added 17 points, Furstinger had 14 and Vladimir Pinchuk and Dane Kuiper scored 10 apiece for the Lobos.

Jordan Johnson led UNLV (13-5, 2-3) with 19 points. Mooring scored 18 and Shakur Juiston had 14 points and 14 rebounds for his eighth double-double of the season.

UNLV went without a field goal for nearly seven minutes, and was scoreless for almost five of those, in the first half but New Mexico also had a drought of four-plus minutes and it was 35-all at the break. Six different Runnin' Rebel players scored during an 18-5 run that gave them a 67-56 lead with 6½ minutes to go.