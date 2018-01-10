Jackson's career high lifts Lobos past Wyoming 75-69

New Mexico got scoring from just five players, but four of them finished in double digits with Furstinger scoring 17 with 10 boards and Makuach Maluach adding 17 points.

BIG PICTURE

Wyoming has yet to win on the road in conference, dropping to 0-2. The Cowboys have lost five straight road games overall.

New Mexico's win keeps it perfect at home during conference play at 3-0 and moves it into fourth place in the Mountain West. It is the Lobos' first win over a team with a winning record since beating Evansville Nov. 29.

SIDELINES

James showed little wear from taking a knee to the groin area in Wyoming's previous game against Boise State, scoring the Cowboys first seven points. Wyoming forward Jordan Naughton missed his third straight game with an injured back.

New Mexico leading scorer Sam Logwood missed his second game with an arm injury. Guard Troy Simons, who missed the last game with a conference-mandated suspension for twice being ejected for double technicals, also sat out Wednesday at Weir's discretion.

UP NEXT

Wyoming is next at home Saturday against Colorado State.

New Mexico next travels to Fresno State on Saturday.