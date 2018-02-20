Logwood, Simons lead Lobos to 119-114 win over Wyoming | KOB 4
Logwood, Simons lead Lobos to 119-114 win over Wyoming

The Associated Press
February 20, 2018 11:36 PM

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) - Sam Logwood and Troy Simons scored 24 points apiece as New Mexico held off a late Wyoming surge for a 119-114 victory on Tuesday night to take sole possession of fourth place in the Mountain West Conference standings.

The Lobos (14-14, 9-6) leaped ahead of Wyoming and UNLV to trail league-leading Nevada by 3 ½ games.

Logwood was 11 of 12 from the floor while hauling in nine rebounds. Simons drained 4 of 6 from distance to hit 8 of 11 field-goal attempts. Makauach Maluach added 20 points and Chris McNeal totaled 17 as six Lobos hit double figures.

New Mexico set a program record for number of 3-pointers in a season. The Lobos blew past the old record of 301, draining 13 of 27 (48 percent) to total 314, with three games remaining. They made 37 of 60 field-goal attempts (62 percent). Wyoming shot 58 percent (37 of 64).

The Lobos took a 55-53 lead into intermission. They trailed briefly in the second half before surging to a 99-84 advantage with 3:19 left. The Cowboys outscored New Mexico 30-20 in the final minutes but could not regain the lead.

Louis Adams had a career-best 31 points to lead Wyoming (17-11, 8-7). Justin James scored 23 and Hayden Dalton had 21 points.


February 20, 2018
Created: February 20, 2018 10:18 PM

