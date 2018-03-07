UNM women hopeful for WNIT bid; men open MW tourney Thursday

At 23-10 on the season, the Lobos want to play more basketball.

"Yeah, we will be in the NIT," women's coach Mike Bradbury said. "Yeah, we will find that stuff out Monday."

As for the New Mexico men's basketball team, they have a date with the Wyoming Cowboys. That game Thursday is a 9:30 p.m. start Mountain Time.

The Lobos forced Wyoming into 18 turnovers in both regular-season games, leading to a series sweep of the Pokes. However, UNM men's coach Paul Weir said the two teams are evenly matched.

"It's just hard to beat a team three times," he said. "Obviously, I think if you look at the numbers, the third team is favored to win. But at the same time when you are as evenly matched as us and Wyoming are, I think either of those games could have gone either way."

