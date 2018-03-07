UNM women hopeful for WNIT bid; men open MW tourney Thursday
Lee Faria
March 07, 2018 10:41 PM
LAS VEGAS, Nev. -- The Mountain West tournament run for the New Mexico women came to end Tuesday night as they lost to the Wyoming Cowgirls 69-66.
New Mexico built a 33-18 lead at the half and then the Cowgirls woke up. Wyoming outscored UNM 25-9 in the third quarter. Lobos went 1 for 14 from the floor in that period.
"I just think they played harder than us," UNM senior Cherise Beynon said. "We were playing harder in the first half and when it came to the second half, we didn't come out with the same energy we had in the first half. So I just think they still played the same way; they just played harder [in] that half."
At 23-10 on the season, the Lobos want to play more basketball.
"Yeah, we will be in the NIT," women's coach Mike Bradbury said. "Yeah, we will find that stuff out Monday."
As for the New Mexico men's basketball team, they have a date with the Wyoming Cowboys. That game Thursday is a 9:30 p.m. start Mountain Time.
The Lobos forced Wyoming into 18 turnovers in both regular-season games, leading to a series sweep of the Pokes. However, UNM men's coach Paul Weir said the two teams are evenly matched.
"It's just hard to beat a team three times," he said. "Obviously, I think if you look at the numbers, the third team is favored to win. But at the same time when you are as evenly matched as us and Wyoming are, I think either of those games could have gone either way."
