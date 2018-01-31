UNM women cruise past Utah State, end skid
J.R. Oppenheim
January 31, 2018 10:36 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- The University of New Mexico women's basketball team snapped a three-game losing streak Wednesday night with an 80-47 home win over Utah State.
Jaisa Nunn led the Lobos with a double-double, scoring 20 points and pulling down 12 rebounds. Tesha Buck and Madi Washington added 15 points apiece while Alex Lapeyrolerie had 15 points.
Cherise Beynon netted just four points but she provided 12 assists for UNM.
UNM connected on 59 percent of its field goals, hitting 30 of its 61 attempts. The Lobos outscored Utah State 42-18 in the first half.
"I thought tonight, defensively, was one of our better games," UNM coach Mike Bradbury said. "We've been working on that for the last 10 days. We were pretty good. We weren’t perfect, but we were better than we have been."
Only Hailey Bassett reached double-digit scoring for Utah State with 14 points. The Aggies (5-17-3-8 MW) shot 34.5 percent from the field.
Heading into the game, the Lobos (17-6, 5-5 MW) had lost five of their previous six games.
"Now that we have a win under our belt, we can't forget about the last games we lost," Buck said. "But I think it's time to put those behind us and start a new little run."
Credits
Updated: January 31, 2018 10:36 PM
Created: January 31, 2018 09:57 PM
Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved