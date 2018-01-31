UNM women cruise past Utah State, end skid

UNM connected on 59 percent of its field goals, hitting 30 of its 61 attempts. The Lobos outscored Utah State 42-18 in the first half.

"I thought tonight, defensively, was one of our better games," UNM coach Mike Bradbury said. "We've been working on that for the last 10 days. We were pretty good. We weren’t perfect, but we were better than we have been."

Only Hailey Bassett reached double-digit scoring for Utah State with 14 points. The Aggies (5-17-3-8 MW) shot 34.5 percent from the field.

Heading into the game, the Lobos (17-6, 5-5 MW) had lost five of their previous six games.

"Now that we have a win under our belt, we can't forget about the last games we lost," Buck said. "But I think it's time to put those behind us and start a new little run."