Utah State downs UNM men on McEwen's career night

Dwayne Brown Jr. and Quinn Taylor scored 15 points apiece and the Aggies (13-11, 6-5 Mountain West Conference) shot 56.4 percent from the floor. McEwen had a career-high six of Utah State's 13 3-pointers.

The Lobos closed to 70-64 after scoring 10 straight, then to 83-80 with 1:03 left after Troy Simons' dunk, but got no closer. The Aggies sealed it with four free throws in the final 27 seconds.