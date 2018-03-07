No Cherry blazer for MW tourney, Lobo coach says

Each and every coach has their little idiosyncrasies. For famed UNLV coach Jerry Tarkanian, it was chewing on a towel. For Lobos, former coaches like Steve Alford and Craig Neal would go to the Cherry blazer if they had to win a big game.

The day UNM named Paul Weir as the next Lobos head coach, he said he hadn't earned the right to wear the fan-favorite sports jacket. Right now, Weir's go-to attire is the red sweater. KOB asked Weir about when that right time will be.