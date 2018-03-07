No Cherry blazer for MW tourney, Lobo coach says | KOB 4
No Cherry blazer for MW tourney, Lobo coach says

Lee Faria
March 07, 2018 05:23 PM

LAS VEGAS, Nev. -- The Mountain West tournament is underway, and the New Mexico Lobos play Thursday night. One thing missing from the sidelines this year is a jacket -- a very specific jacket.

Each and every coach has their little idiosyncrasies. For famed UNLV coach Jerry Tarkanian, it was chewing on a towel. For Lobos, former coaches like Steve Alford and Craig Neal would go to the Cherry blazer if they had to win a big game.

The day UNM named Paul Weir as the next Lobos head coach, he said he hadn't earned the right to wear the fan-favorite sports jacket. Right now, Weir's go-to attire is the red sweater. KOB asked Weir about when that right time will be.

KOB: "Have you earned the right to wear the Cherry blazer?"
Weir: "I didn't pack the Cherry blazer."
KOB: "When it will feel like I can put that coat on?"
Weir: "Let's see how this goes over the next couple of days."


Lee Faria

Lee Faria


Updated: March 07, 2018 05:23 PM
Created: March 07, 2018 04:46 PM

