With program's future at risk, Lobo skiers kept fighting

"Yeah, it was a big blow," added Katharine Irwin, a junior. "It came out on social media and stuff before we found out, and it just kind of sucked."

They felt disconnected from the athletic department. They weren't even familiar with the athletic director at the time, Paul Krebs.

"Many of us didn't actually know who he was," Irwin said. "When we walked into the room and then he told us we were cut."

But outside funding allowed the ski program a stay of execution for two years. This season, they are thriving on the slopes.

"We've actually had one of the strongest starts to the season we've had in a while," Irwin said.

The official letter telling them they were cut now serves as motivation to some of these student-athletes.

"I have the letter that we got given that day in my room hanging up so that it's motivation to go out there and give it my all," junior Tyler Theis said.

"It's such an amazing feeling every single race I've done this year," Egan added. "I've been thinking of all the people who supported us and how much work we put into being back, and it just gives me butterflies."

As recently as last week, "Big Kat" Irwin won the Denver Invitational giant slalom, recording her second GS title of the season and leading the Lobo women to their second team title of the season.

"I think it kind of proves that we have value at New Mexico because I feel like we are one of the best teams on a given day," Theis said.

The program is not completely out of the woods. UNM athletics will undergo a full department analysis, but they'll remain on the course at least through next season.

"Hopefully we get totally reinstated and we can come back stronger than we are now," Egan said.

"There's hope for the future for sure," added Vegard Busengdal, a sophomore from Norway. "We just have to make the most out of it right now so we can show them they should have us around."

They hope it's all downhill from here.