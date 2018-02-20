Lobos offer letter of intent to teen battling cystic fibrosis
Jeffery Gordon
February 20, 2018 11:25 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- Signing a letter of intent is something special for up-and-coming college athletes. It had even more meaning for the newest member of the UNM women's tennis team.
Megan Callison-Martinez suffers from autism. The 16-year-old is in a tough fight with cystic fibrosis and is in pediatric hospice. On Tuesday, the Lobos and the team impact organization honored Callison-Martinez's love of the sport and her will to keep fighting.
Callison-Martinez signed her honorary letter of intent to become an official member of the Lobos. It was something special for a family that has gone through so much.
"These girls approach her in a way where they're not discriminative against her. They're not seeing her disease," said Janna Callison, the teen's mother. "They see Megan, and they definitely push through the barriers and they get her to open up to them."
Callison-Martinez's fight will continue, but now she has a whole team by her side.
"Just getting to see her while we're hitting, it's just an inspiration to all of us and just to know what she has to go through," Lobo tennis player Danielle Quevedo said. "It makes it just want us to work harder every single day for sure."
Have you come across a New Mexico moment? You can submit one here.
Credits
Jeffery Gordon
Updated: February 20, 2018 11:25 PM
Created: February 20, 2018 04:40 PM
Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved