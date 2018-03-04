Lobos lock up No. 3 seed for MW men's tourney
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- On senior night at Dreamstyle Arena Saturday, the New Mexico Lobos responded with a huge 95-85 overtime win.
The Lobos led by five points at the half and controlled the game most of the way, but the Bulldogs closed on a 7-0 run and forced overtime. In the extra period, UNM outscored Fresno State 14-5.
They secured the No. 3 seed in next week's Mountain West Conference tournament in Las Vegas, Nevada.
The Lobos will open tournament play on Thursday night when they meet the winner of the game between Wyoming and San Jose State. That game tips off at 9:30 p.m. Mountain Time. The Lobos swept both of those teams.
OFFICIAL: The @MountainWest has unveiled its 2018 #MWMadness men's bracket! First round action gets underway in @Vegas on Wednesday - full details at https://t.co/AYX2LlyNu9! @MW_MBB pic.twitter.com/AiasJDGwDW— Mountain West (@MountainWest) March 4, 2018
On the women's side of the tournament, New Mexico is the sixth seed. They will play Monday night at 8 p.m. Mountain Time at the Thomas & Mack Center against San Jose State. Those two split during the regular season.
The winner gets Wyoming Tuesday night.
Take a look at the 2018 @MountainWest Women’s Basketball Championship bracket! #MWMadness action tips off on Monday, March 5 in @Vegas. https://t.co/AYX2LlQoSJ @MW_WBB pic.twitter.com/xe1z6ZPsjR— Mountain West (@MountainWest) March 3, 2018
As for the New Mexico State Aggies, they crushed Texas-Rio Grande Valley Saturday night 86-71. With the win, the Aggies finished conference season 11- 2. They are 25-and-5 overall. Jamarrio Jones led the Aggies with 18 points, while Zach Lofton had 17 points.
Next up is the Western Athletic Conference Tournament, also in Las Vegas. NMSU will play Chicago State at 7 p.m. Mountain Time in the Orleans Arena.
The winner there gets the winner of Seattle and Texas-Rio Grande Valley.
