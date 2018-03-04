Lobos lock up No. 3 seed for MW men's tourney

The Lobos will open tournament play on Thursday night when they meet the winner of the game between Wyoming and San Jose State. That game tips off at 9:30 p.m. Mountain Time. The Lobos swept both of those teams.

On the women's side of the tournament, New Mexico is the sixth seed. They will play Monday night at 8 p.m. Mountain Time at the Thomas & Mack Center against San Jose State. Those two split during the regular season.

The winner gets Wyoming Tuesday night.

As for the New Mexico State Aggies, they crushed Texas-Rio Grande Valley Saturday night 86-71. With the win, the Aggies finished conference season 11- 2. They are 25-and-5 overall. Jamarrio Jones led the Aggies with 18 points, while Zach Lofton had 17 points.

Next up is the Western Athletic Conference Tournament, also in Las Vegas. NMSU will play Chicago State at 7 p.m. Mountain Time in the Orleans Arena.

The winner there gets the winner of Seattle and Texas-Rio Grande Valley.