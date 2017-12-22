UNM snatches victory against Prairie View A&M

Buoyed by Joe Furstinger's 16 first-half points, New Mexico was out in front by eight at halftime and didn't look back. They got win No. 5 in their final non-conference game of the year, 87-78.

"I think in the last two games we've been improving," said Lobo junior Antino Jackson after the matchup. "I just feel like it's 0-0 now. I think it's another fresh start to the season, and I think we have a lot of chemistry now. We went through our lows, and I think it's going to be a good next half of the season."