UNM women lose only their second game of the season to SJSU
David Lynch
January 06, 2018 10:32 PM
SAN JOSE, Calif. – The New Mexico Lobos women's basketball team had a chance to move to 16-1 on Saturday in San Jose against a struggling Spartans squad.
Instead, New Mexico (15-2) dropped to 3-2 on the road as they were upset by San Jose State, 95-86. SJSU improved to 5-10 overall on the season with the victory, in which they outscored the Lobos 53-37 in the second half.
Junior center Jaisa Nunn poured in a game-high 31 points for the Lobos, though a huge 38-point contribution from San Jose State's bench, compared to 16 for New Mexico, helped carry them to the win.
New Mexico still stays atop the Mountain West standings with a 3-1 record in conference play. They'll look to rebound Wednesday when they take on Wyoming in another road match.
