UNM women lose only their second game of the season to SJSU

Instead, New Mexico (15-2) dropped to 3-2 on the road as they were upset by San Jose State, 95-86. SJSU improved to 5-10 overall on the season with the victory, in which they outscored the Lobos 53-37 in the second half.

Junior center Jaisa Nunn poured in a game-high 31 points for the Lobos, though a huge 38-point contribution from San Jose State's bench, compared to 16 for New Mexico, helped carry them to the win.