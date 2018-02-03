Urlacher first former Lobo elected to Pro Football Hall of Fame

Brian Urlacher – who played for the Lobos from 1996 to 1999 – became the first alumnus of the program to be elected into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday. He joins seven other prolific names in the class, including Randy Moss, Ray Lewis and Brian Dawkins.

In his time playing for UNM, Urlacher tallied 442 career tackles (fourth all-time for the university) and 11 forced fumbles, ranking second in program history. He went on to play for 12 seasons as a member of the Chicago Bears, recording 1,040 tackles, 15 fumble recoveries and 22 interceptions in that time. He also scored five touchdowns as a professional player.