Weir believes now is time for Lobos to hit their stride

The Lobos are 5-8 overall while the Falcons are 6-6, but they haven't played the likes of Arizona, Maryland or TCU. New Mexico has an RPI of 342, a strength of schedule of 334 and head coach Paul Weir says this is his team's chance to hit its stride.

"It's full go now. It's not like anything stopped and anything is going to start new – we're on to the next thing," he said. "Hopefully, we can get a little wind in our sails and maybe take this going forward."