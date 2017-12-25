Weir believes now is time for Lobos to hit their stride
Lee Faria
December 25, 2017 10:45 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico Lobos will be favored when they step on the hardwood against the Air Force Falcons on Wednesday.
The Lobos are 5-8 overall while the Falcons are 6-6, but they haven't played the likes of Arizona, Maryland or TCU. New Mexico has an RPI of 342, a strength of schedule of 334 and head coach Paul Weir says this is his team's chance to hit its stride.
"It's full go now. It's not like anything stopped and anything is going to start new – we're on to the next thing," he said. "Hopefully, we can get a little wind in our sails and maybe take this going forward."
