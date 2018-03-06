Weir confident in team as Lobos arrive in Vegas

Every coach wants his team to peak at the right time, and that is exactly what it looks like the Lobos are doing.

"I think in February we were pretty good. I like the trajectory wherein you get in these games in March and a lot of things can happen both ways – in your favor and against," said Lobo head coach Paul Weir. "We want to control as much of the things as we can, but we feel good about where our team is at and how we've developed over the course of the year. Now it's time to have some fun."