Weir praises Lobos' resilience over 'gritty' Rams squad
Lee Faria
January 28, 2018 10:30 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico men's basketball team has won three straight conference games following its latest victory over Colorado State on Saturday, as well as five of its last six matchups.
The Lobos had four players score double-digit figures in the 80-65 victory, including a double-double effort by Antino Jackson. The Lobos shot the ball well – 52 percent from the floor and 38 percent from beyond the arc.
Head coach Paul Weir said the battle against CSU was well-fought, given the grit exhibited by their players and coach.
"(Larry) Eustachy is a great coach, and he gets his team to play very hard," Weir said. "I thought they matched our intensity for a lot of minutes. I think as the game wore on we were able to keep our lead. They made their runs, but we were able to stretch it when we needed to."
With the win, New Mexico is now 6-3 in Mountain West play and 11-11 overall.
