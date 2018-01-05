Weir reacts to Troy Simons suspension

Lobo head coach Paul Weir said he doesn't want his players to disrespect officials, but he likes a little fire in his team.

"The ones that happen in the heat of the moment, I like a little bit of that. I like competition, I like fire. You have a fine line in the Joe Furstingers of the world, the Troy Simons of the world of trying to reel in that competitiveness," Weir said. "I hate to do that. It should never be directed at an official, I have a problem with that, but what happens in those other double technicals, those could just as easily be called or not called."