Weir reacts to Troy Simons suspension
J.P. Murrieta
January 05, 2018 06:33 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The UNM men's basketball team will host San Jose State Saturday night, but it will be without the services of Troy Simons.
The Mountain West suspended Simons for one game after repeatedly violating the league's sportsmanship policy. The junior guard has been ejected twice this season after a pair of technical fouls in each of those games.
Simons had played all 16 games prior, averaging eight points a game in the process.
Lobo head coach Paul Weir said he doesn't want his players to disrespect officials, but he likes a little fire in his team.
"The ones that happen in the heat of the moment, I like a little bit of that. I like competition, I like fire. You have a fine line in the Joe Furstingers of the world, the Troy Simons of the world of trying to reel in that competitiveness," Weir said. "I hate to do that. It should never be directed at an official, I have a problem with that, but what happens in those other double technicals, those could just as easily be called or not called."
