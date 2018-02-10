What to watch tonight in PyeongChang: Figure skating team event continues

Check out all of the events on tonight's Olympic schedule below:

Tonight in Primetime

Part 2 of the figure skating team event, featuring short dance, ladies' short program and the pairs' free program, will be shown live on NBC in Primetime. Canada currently leads the competition with 17 points, followed by the U.S. with 14, then Japan and the Olympic Athletes from Russia with 13 points apiece.

Nathan Chen made his Olympic debut in the team event's first portion Thursday night, finishing in fourth place with 80.61 points in his short program. Team USA's Bradie Tennell and ice dancers Maia and Alex Shibutani will compete in the figure skating team event tonight.

The U.S. team placed third in the team competition during the 2014 Winter Games.

Figure Skating

Watch Part 2 of the figure skating team competition from start to finish on NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app.

Stream LIVE here at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT

Hockey

Led by Hilary Knight and Brianna Decker, Team USA will open the preliminary round against Finland. The U.S. enters play as the pre-Games favorites after winning three world titles since Sochi. Canada will also face the Olympic Athletes from Russia.

FIN vs. USA, 2:40 a.m. ET / 11:40 p.m. PT: Stream LIVE here

CAN vs. OAR, 7:10 a.m. ET / 4:10 a.m. PT: Stream LIVE here

Curling

Mixed doubles round-robin play concludes tonight with four games on the schedule. Canada and the OAR have already clinched spots in the semifinals, while both Norway and Switzerland will advance to the next round with a win.

NOR vs. CHN, 7:05 p.m. ET / 4:05 p.m. PT: Stream LIVE here

FIN vs. USA, 7:05 p.m. ET / 4:05 p.m. PT: Stream LIVE here

SUI vs. OAR, 7:05 p.m. ET / 4:05 p.m. PT: Stream LIVE here

CAN vs. KOR, 7:05 p.m. ET / 4:05 p.m. PT: Stream LIVE here

Snowboarding

Canadian Mark McMorris, who won a bronze medal in 2014, made his Olympic return Friday after suffering life-threatening injuries in a March 2017 backcountry snowboard crash. He will attempt to earn a gold medal in men's slopestyle tonight. American Red Gerard totaled 82.55 points during his run Friday to qualify for the slopestyle final . The USA's Jamie Anderson will also begin her gold-medal defense in the women's slopestyle qualifying.

Men's slopestyle final, 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT: Stream LIVE here

Women's slopestyle qualifying, 11:30 p.m. ET / 8:30 p.m. PT: Stream LIVE here

Cross-Country

Martin Johnsrud Sundby, of Norway, has won multiple overall World Cup season titles but he has yet to win an individual Olympic gold medal. He will look to change that in the men's 30km Skiathlon final.

Men's 30km Skiathlon final, 1:15 a.m. ET / 10:15 p.m. PT: Stream LIVE here

Speed Skating

The Netherlands Sven Kramer will become the most decorated men's speed skater in Olympic history if he finds himself on the podium after the men's 5000m final. He has won gold in this event in both Vancouver and Sochi.

Men's 5000m final, 2:00 a.m. ET / 11:00 p.m. PT: Stream LIVE here

Freestyle Skiing

Canadian sisters Justine and Chloe Dufour-Lapointe return to the women's moguls after placing first and second in that event in Sochi. Jaelin Kauf, the 21-year-old American, has had a breakout season and has a chance to finish on the podium. Australia's Britt Cox could also compete for a gold medal.

Women's moguls qualifying round 2, 5:30 a.m. ET / 2:30 a.m. PT: Stream LIVE here

Women's moguls final, 7 a.m. ET / 4 a.m. PT: Stream LIVE here

Luge

Chris Mazdzer will try to win the U.S.'s first ever Olympic men's singles medal. Mazdzer finished the first two runs in fourth place, just .001 second out of third. He will attempt to win the U.S.'s first ever luge Olympic men's singles medal Sunday. Germany's Felix Loch currently holds a 0.188-second lead over David Gleirscher of Austria.

Men's singles runs 3-4, 6:00 a.m. ET / 3:00 a.m. PT: Stream LIVE here

Biathlon

Germany's Benedikt Doll, Norway's Johannes Thinges Bo and France's Martin Fourcade all have a chance at gold in the 10km sprint, while Tim Burke and Lowell Bailey will look to earn Team USA its first ever biathlon medal. Einar Bjorndalen, who won this event at the Olympics in 2014, will not compete in PyeongChang after being left off of Norway's biathlon team.

Men's 10km sprint final 6:15 a.m. ET / 3:15 a.m. PT: Stream LIVE here

Original Source