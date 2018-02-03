Women Lobos get redemption against Spartans, move to 6-5 in conference play
Lee Faria
February 03, 2018 10:37 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico women's basketball team achieved payback Saturday at Dreamstyle Arena.
Earlier this season, San Jose State beat the Lobos in California on their home court, and New Mexico returned the favor over the weekend with a 92-62 victory in Albuquerque.
Jasia Nunn was the difference-maker for the Lobos, pouring in 30 points to go along with 13 rebounds.
New Mexico (18-6, 6-5 MW) will next travel to Idaho to face Boise State on Wednesday as they seek a third straight conference win.
