Women Lobos get redemption against Spartans, move to 6-5 in conference play | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Women Lobos get redemption against Spartans, move to 6-5 in conference play

Lee Faria
February 03, 2018 10:37 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico women's basketball team achieved payback Saturday at Dreamstyle Arena.

Advertisement

Earlier this season, San Jose State beat the Lobos in California on their home court, and New Mexico returned the favor over the weekend with a 92-62 victory in Albuquerque.  

Jasia Nunn was the difference-maker for the Lobos, pouring in 30 points to go along with 13 rebounds.

New Mexico (18-6, 6-5 MW) will next travel to Idaho to face Boise State on Wednesday as they seek a third straight conference win. 


Contact KOB 4 about this story

Credits

Lee Faria


Updated: February 03, 2018 10:37 PM
Created: February 03, 2018 10:29 PM

Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

ABQ teen with mental capacity of 10-yr-old goes missing Friday morning, police say
ABQ teen with mental capacity of 10-yr-old goes missing Friday morning, police say
From the Roundhouse to your doctor's office: Medicaid could expand to everyone if legislation passes
From the Roundhouse to your doctor's office: Medicaid could expand to everyone if legislation passes
Police: NB, SB lanes of San Pedro closed between Central and Cochiti
Police: NB, SB lanes of San Pedro closed between Central and Cochiti
Repeat criminal offender in handcuffs once again...and suing APD
Repeat criminal offender in handcuffs once again...and suing APD
Psychiatry practice closes after state says man posed as doctor, operated without license
Psychiatry practice closes after state says man posed as doctor, operated without license

Advertisement




Local filmmaker's documentary born out of coping with tragedy
Local filmmaker's documentary born out of coping with tragedy
Super Nationals Car Show revs up passion for custom cars
Super Nationals Car Show revs up passion for custom cars
From the Roundhouse to your doctor's office: Medicaid could expand to everyone if legislation passes
From the Roundhouse to your doctor's office: Medicaid could expand to everyone if legislation passes
Logwood sparks New Mexico late in 71-68 victory
Logwood sparks New Mexico late in 71-68 victory
Women Lobos get redemption against Spartans, move to 6-5 in conference play
Women Lobos get redemption against Spartans, move to 6-5 in conference play