Women Lobos look to course-correct against Rams

J.P. Murrieta
January 26, 2018 06:36 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The University of New Mexico women's basketball team is trending in the wrong direction after a strong start to the season.

The women Lobos have lost four of their last five games, and they'll look to right the ship Saturday at Colorado State. New Mexico is coming off a recent loss at San Diego State, despite senior Cherise Beynon scoring a career-best 41 points.

Beynon said her performance was memorable, but still a bitter pill to swallow given the outcome.

"It was exciting, but at the same time we didn't win. So it was disappointing," she said. "I wasn't happy about it. I did everything I possibly could for the game. It's a good career stat for me, but at the end of the day we didn't get the win, and that's what matter most to me – winning."


