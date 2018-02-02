Women Lobos look to start new winning streak this weekend
J.P. Murrieta
February 02, 2018 10:31 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The Lobo women's basketball team is back home as they get set to play host to San Jose State Saturday afternoon.
UNM will be looking to avenge a January loss to the Spartans in California while also trying to start a new winning streak after beating Utah State at Dreamstyle Arena Wednesday.
After a strong start to the season in which they went 15-1, the Lobos (17-6, 5-5 MW) have lost some of their momentum in recent weeks. A win over SJSU would give them consecutive victories for the first time since early January.
