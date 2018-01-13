Women Lobos rebound from losses, beat Fresno State at home
January 13, 2018 09:45 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico women's basketball team is coming off consecutive road losses, but they rebounded against Fresno State in Dreamstyle Arena Saturday for their 16th win on the season.
The game got close in the third quarter, but Chirese Beynon had a big contribution en route to a 20-point effort and an 88-75 Lobo victory.
Watch the above video for more highlights.
