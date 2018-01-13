VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Women Lobos rebound from losses, beat Fresno State at home

Lee Faria
January 13, 2018 09:45 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico women's basketball team is coming off consecutive road losses, but they rebounded against Fresno State in Dreamstyle Arena Saturday for their 16th win on the season.

The game got close in the third quarter, but Chirese Beynon had a big contribution en route to a 20-point effort and an 88-75 Lobo victory.

Updated: January 13, 2018 09:45 PM
Created: January 13, 2018 09:33 PM

