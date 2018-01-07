New Hampshire ticket sole winner in $559M Powerball jackpot

He said that by selling the ticket, it felt like he himself had won. The store will receive a $75,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The winning Powerball numbers drawn Saturday night were 12-29-30-33-61 and Powerball 26.

The initial jackpot was estimated at $570 million, but the actual jackpot at the time of the drawing was the lesser amount, $559.7 million, New Hampshire Lottery Spokeswoman Maura McCann said Sunday.

The winner had not yet come forward as of Sunday evening.

"We are looking forward to meeting New Hampshire's latest big winner — someone woke up a multimillionaire this morning!" said New Hampshire Lottery Executive Director Charlie McIntyre.

The Florida Lottery says the winning Mega Millions ticket from Friday night's drawing was bought at a 7-Eleven convenience store in Port Richey. The retailer will receive a $100,000 bonus for selling the ticket. The identity of that winner also had not yet been revealed.

The winning numbers to claim the Mega Millions jackpot were 28-30-39-59-70-10.

The jackpots refer to the annuity options for both games, in which payments are made over 29 years. Most winners opt for cash options, which would be $281 million for Mega Millions and $358.5 million for Powerball.

The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are one in 302.5 million. Powerball odds are one in 292.2 million.

This story has been corrected to show Saturday's Powerball jackpot was the nation's eighth-largest lottery jackpot, not the seventh largest.