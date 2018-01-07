VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Average US gas price jumps 3 cents to $2.54 for regular

The Associated Press
January 07, 2018 05:01 PM

CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) - The average price of a gallon of regular-grade gasoline jumped 3 cents nationally over the past three weeks to $2.54.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that the increase is due to higher crude oil costs.

The current gas price is 16 cents above where it was a year ago.

Gas in San Francisco was the highest in the contiguous United States at an average of $3.22 a gallon. The lowest was in Tucson, Arizona, at $2.10 a gallon.

The U.S. average diesel price is $2.94, up 6 cents from three weeks ago.


The Associated Press


Updated: January 07, 2018 05:01 PM
Created: January 07, 2018 11:49 AM

