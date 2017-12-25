VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Christmas cleanup: Cutting the clutter

Chris Clackum, NBC News
December 25, 2017 07:56 AM

NBC NEWS – As joyful as opening Christmas presents can be, there's also the reality that some of it's going to end up like other stuff...cluttering your already-cluttered household.

Adding to the clutter, especially around Christmas, has become a real concern.

"We're really drowning in stuff," says Dclutterly's Tracy McCubbin. "It's getting to be more than a problem."

McCubbin says the holidays are a perfect time to take stock and get rid of household clutter, beginning with old Christmas decorations.

For the stuff that's still useful, keep charities in mind.

"It's so much easier for them to give that stuff away, knowing that it's going to a great home," she says. 

Read more: http://nbcnews.to/2pfBQr1

Credits

Chris Clackum, NBC News


Created: December 25, 2017 07:56 AM

Copyright 2017 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Like Us on Facebook Follow Us on Twitter Follow Us on LinkedIn Follow Us on Google+ RSS Email Newsletters Android Apps iOS Apps


