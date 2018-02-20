Colorado man describes how he was 'almost a school shooter'

Stark also talked about how he was an outcast and bullied in high school.

"People say mental health is the issue. And that's true. My mental health was in sad shape, I was severely depressed and suicidal ... A bigger issue was love. I had a severe lack of love, and I really think this kid did too," he said.

"But there is one thing that would have made it all different. One thing that if it was in the equation, would have ended up in terror. I didn't have access to an assault rifle. I was almost a school shooter. I am not a school shooter because I didn't have access to guns."

