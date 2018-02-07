DUI cartwheel caught on camera
CAPE CORAL, Fla. - (WBBH) A Florida man was arrested for DUI after a McDonald's employee found the man slumped over the wheel at the drive through in Cape Coral.
Officers said they knew 30-year-old Christopher Bidzinski from an incident the night before where they had to take him home.
He told police he had been drinking chardonnay all night.
When police asked him to do a field sobriety test, he said, "Can I eat more french fries?"
He eventually agreed, but officers said he couldn't stay focused. He bet them he could do a backflip and then attempted to do a cartwheel in the parking lot.
