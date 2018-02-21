Evangelist Rev. Billy Graham dies at the age of 99

Graham is known for hosting the annual Billy Graham Crusades which started in the late 1940s until retiring in 2005. According to Graham’s staff, more than 3.2 million people have responded to the invitation at Billy Graham Crusades to “accept Jesus Christ as their personal savior,” preaching the gospel to more people in person than anyone in the history of Christianity.

The popular preacher was also the key spiritual adviser to several American presidents including Dwight D. Eisenhower, Lyndon Johnson, Richard Nixon, Harry Truman and Barack Obama. Graham was also known for pushing for racial integration for his revivals and crusades and invited Martin Luther King Jr. to preach at a crusade in 1953.