Evangelist Rev. Billy Graham dies at the age of 99
Marian Camacho
February 21, 2018 06:51 AM
CHARLOTTE, N.C. - World-renowned evangelist Reverand Billy Graham has passed away at the age of 99. A spokesman for the family says the reverend died at his home in North Carolina.
Graham is widely regarded as the most influential preacher of the 20th century speaking to live audiences of nearly 215 million people in more than 185 countries and territories. He also reached hundreds of millions more through television, video, film and webcasts.
As of 2008, Graham’s lifetime estimated audience topped 2.2 billion people.
Graham is known for hosting the annual Billy Graham Crusades which started in the late 1940s until retiring in 2005. According to Graham’s staff, more than 3.2 million people have responded to the invitation at Billy Graham Crusades to “accept Jesus Christ as their personal savior,” preaching the gospel to more people in person than anyone in the history of Christianity.
The popular preacher was also the key spiritual adviser to several American presidents including Dwight D. Eisenhower, Lyndon Johnson, Richard Nixon, Harry Truman and Barack Obama. Graham was also known for pushing for racial integration for his revivals and crusades and invited Martin Luther King Jr. to preach at a crusade in 1953.
