VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Famed 'Memphis Belle' undergoes restoration

NBC News
January 08, 2018 06:36 AM

DAYTON, Fla - (WDTN) A World War II icon is almost back to its former glory. Restoration specialists at the National Air Force Museum are showcasing some of the finishing touches on the famed Memphis Belle.

Advertisement

The B-17F aircraft has been undergoing complete restoration since it arrived at the museum in 2005. Specialist Casey Simmons says he built miniature models of the plane as a child before dedicating more than a decade of his adult life to the real thing.

"We've been going through the blueprints, figuring out what goes into that, how they did it and then trying to recreate the real thing," Simmons explains.

In the past year, the crew has restored and painted almost all of the stripped, salvaged aircraft. 

Read more: http://bit.ly/2CX9eGr


Contact KOB 4 about this story

Credits

NBC News


Updated: January 08, 2018 06:36 AM
Created: January 08, 2018 06:35 AM

Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Gunfire rings out at Albuquerque Airbnb residence
Gunfire rings out at Albuquerque Airbnb residence
Fatal crash closes parts of I-25 near Bernalillo
Fatal crash closes parts of I-25 near Bernalillo
APD: Suspect fatally shot by police responding to burglary
APD: Suspect fatally shot by police responding to burglary
Elementary school playground burned over the weekend
Elementary school playground burned over the weekend
ABQ man diagnosed with rare cancer seeing results from treatment in California
ABQ man diagnosed with rare cancer seeing results from treatment in California

Advertisement




Fatal crash closes parts of I-25 near Bernalillo
Fatal crash closes parts of I-25 near Bernalillo
Reinstated UNM ski team celebrates weekend victory
Rebecca Fiegl, Vegard Busengdal, Katharine Irwin, Tyler Theis, Haley Cutler
Gunfire rings out at Albuquerque Airbnb residence
Gunfire rings out at Albuquerque Airbnb residence
APD: Suspect fatally shot by police responding to burglary
APD: Suspect fatally shot by police responding to burglary
US senator proposes delisting Mexican gray wolf
US senator proposes delisting Mexican gray wolf