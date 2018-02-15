Former student arrested, charged in Florida school shooting | KOB 4
Former student arrested, charged in Florida school shooting

NBC News
February 15, 2018

PARKLAND, Fla. - (NBC News) Seventeen people are dead after a former student opened fire at a Parkland, Florida high school.

15 more were seriously wounded.

Students said the shooting began after a fire alarm sounded at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Wednesday afternoon.

A suspect, identified as 19-year-old Nikolas Jacob Cruz, a former student, was taken into custody shortly after the shooting. He had been expelled from the school for disciplinary issues.

"He's just always been a really crazy kid like I heard some people say that one day he would've done this and unfortunately I think that was today," said Douglas senior Sabastian Toala.

Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel said Cruz was armed with an "AR-15 type" assault rifle and "countless" magazines. 

Updated: February 15, 2018 07:03 AM
Created: February 15, 2018 06:53 AM

