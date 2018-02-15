Former student arrested, charged in Florida school shooting

A suspect, identified as 19-year-old Nikolas Jacob Cruz, a former student, was taken into custody shortly after the shooting. He had been expelled from the school for disciplinary issues.

"He's just always been a really crazy kid like I heard some people say that one day he would've done this and unfortunately I think that was today," said Douglas senior Sabastian Toala.

Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel said Cruz was armed with an "AR-15 type" assault rifle and "countless" magazines.

