Former student arrested, charged in Florida school shooting
NBC News
February 15, 2018 07:03 AM
PARKLAND, Fla. - (NBC News) Seventeen people are dead after a former student opened fire at a Parkland, Florida high school.
15 more were seriously wounded.
Students said the shooting began after a fire alarm sounded at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Wednesday afternoon.
A suspect, identified as 19-year-old Nikolas Jacob Cruz, a former student, was taken into custody shortly after the shooting. He had been expelled from the school for disciplinary issues.
"He's just always been a really crazy kid like I heard some people say that one day he would've done this and unfortunately I think that was today," said Douglas senior Sabastian Toala.
Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel said Cruz was armed with an "AR-15 type" assault rifle and "countless" magazines.
Read more: http://nbcnews.to/2F2IO74
Credits
NBC News
Updated: February 15, 2018 07:03 AM
Created: February 15, 2018 06:53 AM
Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved