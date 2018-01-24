High-speed Arizona chase ends in terrifying crash | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

High-speed Arizona chase ends in terrifying crash

KPNX
January 24, 2018 09:25 PM

TEMPE, Ariz. (KPNX) -- A high-speed pursuit Wednesday morning ended in a head-on crash in Tempe.

Advertisement

Authorities in Phoenix were in a high-speed pursuit of a red SUV. The chase went across the Valley on I-10. The suspect vehicle got off the freeway in Tempe.

Aerial footage showed police attempt to stop the vehicle. The driver sped off and drove into oncoming traffic before crashing into another vehicle head-on. The driver of that vehicle was taken to a nearby hospital in serious condition. 

Read more: http://bit.ly/2DxXpWL


Contact KOB 4 about this story

Credits

KPNX


Updated: January 24, 2018 09:25 PM
Created: January 24, 2018 08:18 PM

Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Hope comes together after assistant's near-death experience
Hope comes together after assistant's near-death experience
Court of Appeals hears case of man who killed parents, 3 siblings
Court of Appeals hears case of man who killed parents, 3 siblings
Raton police officer accused of rape
Raton police officer accused of rape
DOJ: Bernalillo County must hand over immigration data
DOJ: Bernalillo County must hand over immigration data
APD: Elderly woman unharmed after carjacking, kidnapping
APD: Elderly woman unharmed after carjacking, kidnapping

Advertisement




Victim waits 14 years for rape kit to be tested
Victim waits 14 years for rape kit to be tested
DOJ: Bernalillo County must hand over immigration data
DOJ: Bernalillo County must hand over immigration data
Court of Appeals hears case of man who killed parents, 3 siblings
Court of Appeals hears case of man who killed parents, 3 siblings
Warrants issued for suspected parrot thieves
Warrants issued for suspected parrot thieves
After latest 'This is Us' episode, Crock-Pot defends slow cookers
After latest 'This is Us' episode, Crock-Pot defends slow cookers