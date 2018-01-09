VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Judge blocks Trump decision to end young immigrant program

Judge blocks Trump decision to end young immigrant program

AP
January 09, 2018 09:36 PM

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - A federal judge has temporarily blocked the Trump administration's decision to end a program protecting young immigrants from deportation.

Advertisement

U.S. District Judge William Alsup on Tuesday granted a request by California and other plaintiffs to prevent President Donald Trump from ending the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program while their lawsuits play out in court.

DACA has protected about 800,000 people who were brought to the U.S. illegally as children or came with families who overstayed visas. It includes hundreds of thousands of college-age students.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced in September that the program would be phased out. The move sparked a flurry of lawsuits nationwide.

Alsup ruled on five separate lawsuits filed in Northern California, including one by the state and another by the governing board of the University of California school system.


Contact KOB 4 about this story

Credits

AP


Updated: January 09, 2018 09:36 PM
Created: January 09, 2018 09:16 PM

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Advertisement



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Correcting ART issues could take a year, mayor says
Correcting ART issues could take a year, mayor says
Foster parent charged in infant's death released from jail
Foster parent charged in infant's death released from jail
Rain, snow expected in New Mexico overnight
Rain, snow expected in New Mexico overnight
Man killed running from police on I-25 near Bernalillo, NMSP says
Man killed running from police on I-25 near Bernalillo, NMSP says
North Valley church's electronic bells too loud, neighbor says
North Valley church's electronic bells too loud, neighbor says

Advertisement




Correcting ART issues could take a year, mayor says
Correcting ART issues could take a year, mayor says
Rain, snow expected in New Mexico overnight
Rain, snow expected in New Mexico overnight
Judge blocks Trump decision to end young immigrant program
Judge blocks Trump decision to end young immigrant program
Metropolitan Detention Center officers to get pay raise
Metropolitan Detention Center
Foster parent charged in infant's death released from jail
Foster parent charged in infant's death released from jail