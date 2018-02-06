Judge sides with baker in cake discrimination case | KOB 4
Advertisement

Judge sides with baker in cake discrimination case

NBC News
February 06, 2018 08:54 AM

KERN COUNTY, Calif - (KGET) A California judge ruled in favor of Cathy Miller, owner of Tastries Bakery, Monday in an ongoing dispute over refusing to bake a cake for a same-sex couple.

Advertisement

The Kern County court ruled the state could not force Miller to bake a cake that would directly go against her beliefs.

One of the factors in the case, the judge ruled, was that the cake had not been baked for the couple and was not on sale. If Miller had refused to sell the couple a cake on display, then the act would be discriminatory.

Judge David Lampe also stated in the eight-page ruling: "For this court to force such compliance would do violence to the essentials of Free Speech guaranteed under the First Amendment."

Read more: http://bit.ly/2ENB0Gt


Contact KOB 4 about this story

Credits

NBC News


Updated: February 06, 2018 08:54 AM
Created: February 06, 2018 08:53 AM

Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

'Dangerousness hearing' set for suspect in child abuse death case
'Dangerousness hearing' set for suspect in child abuse death case
Website claims ABQ Academy has mismanaged finances
Website claims ABQ Academy has mismanaged finances
Two-thirds of APD applicants no-show for testing
Two-thirds of APD applicants no-show for testing
Judge sides with baker in cake discrimination case
Judge sides with baker in cake discrimination case
Man shot in head in apparent road rage incident
Man shot in head in apparent road rage incident

Advertisement




Man sentenced to 6 years for crash that killed girl
Man sentenced to 6 years for crash that killed girl
Suspect in 13-year-old's death will stay behind bars
Suspect in 13-year-old's death will stay behind bars
CYFD pushes for action on child welfare bills
CYFD pushes for action on child welfare bills
Study: Flu heightens risk for heart attacks
Study: Flu heightens risk for heart attacks
Dow turns 567 point loss into 567 point gain as stocks rally
Frederick Reimer