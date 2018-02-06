Judge sides with baker in cake discrimination case
NBC News
February 06, 2018 08:54 AM
KERN COUNTY, Calif - (KGET) A California judge ruled in favor of Cathy Miller, owner of Tastries Bakery, Monday in an ongoing dispute over refusing to bake a cake for a same-sex couple.
The Kern County court ruled the state could not force Miller to bake a cake that would directly go against her beliefs.
One of the factors in the case, the judge ruled, was that the cake had not been baked for the couple and was not on sale. If Miller had refused to sell the couple a cake on display, then the act would be discriminatory.
Judge David Lampe also stated in the eight-page ruling: "For this court to force such compliance would do violence to the essentials of Free Speech guaranteed under the First Amendment."
Updated: February 06, 2018 08:54 AM
Created: February 06, 2018 08:53 AM
