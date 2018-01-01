Texas girls reported missing; Amber Alert issued
ROUND ROCK, Texas, -- Authorities in Texas issued an Amber Alert for two missing and endangered girls.
They are 7-year-old Luluvioletta Bandera-Magret and 14-year-old Lilianais Griffith. The girls were last seen Saturday in their hometown of Round Rock, Texas, which is 22 miles south of Austin.
Police believe the girls are with 44-year-old Terry Miles, possibly traveling in a gray 2017 Hyundai Accent with a Texas license plate JGH 9845.
If you have any information, call police.
