Texas girls reported missing; Amber Alert issued

KOB.com Web Staff
January 01, 2018 06:31 PM

ROUND ROCK, Texas, -- Authorities in Texas issued an Amber Alert for two missing and endangered girls.

They are 7-year-old Luluvioletta Bandera-Magret and 14-year-old Lilianais Griffith. The girls were last seen Saturday in their hometown of Round Rock, Texas, which is 22 miles south of Austin.

Police believe the girls are with 44-year-old Terry Miles, possibly traveling in a gray 2017 Hyundai Accent with a Texas license plate JGH 9845.

If you have any information, call police.

Updated: January 01, 2018 06:31 PM
Created: January 01, 2018 06:04 PM

