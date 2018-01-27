Michigan AG launches investigation into abusive doctor's time at MSU
KOB.com Web Staff
January 27, 2018
MICHIGAN – Michigan's attorney general is launching an investigation into how a longtime Michigan State University doctor victimized so many young women in his care.
Larry Nassar has been sent to prison after more than 150 women confronted him in court. He molested them while working as a doctor at Michigan State and in the Olympic training program for U.S.A. Gymnastics.
Bill Schuette general has appointed a special prosecutor to further investigate the criminal's roots at MSU.
"My department in this investigation will find out who knew what and when, who took action, who failed to take action, what did or did not happen, and what should have happened," Schuette said.
MSU's president and athletic director, meanwhile, have resigned, and all 20 members of the U.S.A Gymnastics governing board will resign by Wednesday under pressure from the U.S. Olympic Committee.
