Michigan AG launches investigation into abusive doctor's time at MSU | KOB 4
KOB 4 Health & Wellness Fair This Weekend
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Michigan AG launches investigation into abusive doctor's time at MSU

KOB.com Web Staff
January 27, 2018 06:19 PM

MICHIGAN – Michigan's attorney general is launching an investigation into how a longtime Michigan State University doctor victimized so many young women in his care.

Advertisement

Larry Nassar has been sent to prison after more than 150 women confronted him in court. He molested them while working as a doctor at Michigan State and in the Olympic training program for U.S.A. Gymnastics.

Bill Schuette general has appointed a special prosecutor to further investigate the criminal's roots at MSU.

"My department in this investigation will find out who knew what and when, who took action, who failed to take action, what did or did not happen, and what should have happened," Schuette said.

MSU's president and athletic director, meanwhile, have resigned, and all 20 members of the U.S.A Gymnastics governing board will resign by Wednesday under pressure from the U.S. Olympic Committee.


Contact KOB 4 about this story

Credits

KOB.com Web Staff


Updated: January 27, 2018 06:19 PM
Created: January 27, 2018 05:21 PM

Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Sandoval County Sheriff's Office investigating charred body found in Rio Rancho
Sandoval County Sheriff's Office investigating charred body found in Rio Rancho
Woman arrested after driving drunk with car full of kids, promptly released
Woman arrested after driving drunk with car full of kids, promptly released
Inmate suing state after giving birth while handcuffed, New Mexican reports
Inmate suing state after giving birth while handcuffed, New Mexican reports
NMSP: SF officer fires weapon after domestic violence suspect barricades himself in house
NMSP: SF officer fires weapon after domestic violence suspect barricades himself in house
APD responds to report of battery; elderly woman sent to UNMH in critical condition
APD responds to report of battery; elderly woman sent to UNMH in critical condition

Advertisement




Pilot in deadly helicopter crash remembered as dear friend, role model
Pilot in deadly helicopter crash remembered as dear friend, role model
Sandoval County Sheriff's Office investigating charred body found in Rio Rancho
Sandoval County Sheriff's Office investigating charred body found in Rio Rancho
'I ride because I can': Bikers ride to Roundhouse to advocate for their community
'I ride because I can': Bikers ride to Roundhouse to advocate for their community
Report finds many more NM students trying e-cigs than traditional cigarettes
Report finds many more NM students trying e-cigs than traditional cigarettes
Lobo women drop to 4-5 in MW play after road loss
Lobo women drop to 4-5 in MW play after road loss