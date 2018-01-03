Missing Texas girls found safe in Colorado
J.R. Oppenheim
January 03, 2018 08:27 PM
ROUND ROCK, Texas -- Authorities have located two missing Texas girls missing for days, and a Texas police chief says they are safe.
Round Rock Police Chief Allen Banks tweeted Wednesday night that police in Colorado caught the man with the girls, 44-year-old Terry Allen Miles. He also confirmed the safety of 7-year-old Luluvioletta Bandra-Magret and 14-year-old Lilianais Griffith.
Miles is considered a person of interest in the suspicious death of 44-year-old Tonya Bates.
During a Facebook Live press briefing Wednesday afternoon, Round Rock Police Chief Allen Banks said surveillance cameras captured Miles at a business in Trinidad, Colorado. Trinidad is 24 miles north of Raton.
An Amber Alert activated in Colorado after Texas canceled its alert earlier in the day.
CAUGHT!!! Terry Allen Miles was caught in Colorado without incident. The girls are SAFE!!! Thank God!!— Allen Banks (@ChiefAllenBanks) January 4, 2018
At this point, police have not called Miles a suspect in Bates' death. Police found Bates' remains on Dec. 31.
