Advertisement

Missing Texas girls found safe in Colorado

J.R. Oppenheim
January 03, 2018 08:27 PM

ROUND ROCK, Texas -- Authorities have located two missing Texas girls missing for days, and a Texas police chief says they are safe.

Advertisement

Round Rock Police Chief Allen Banks tweeted Wednesday night that police in Colorado caught the man with the girls, 44-year-old Terry Allen Miles. He also confirmed the safety of 7-year-old Luluvioletta Bandra-Magret and 14-year-old Lilianais Griffith.

Miles is considered a person of interest in the suspicious death of 44-year-old Tonya Bates.

During a Facebook Live press briefing Wednesday afternoon, Round Rock Police Chief Allen Banks said surveillance cameras captured Miles at a business in Trinidad, Colorado. Trinidad is 24 miles north of Raton.

An Amber Alert activated in Colorado after Texas canceled its alert earlier in the day.

At this point, police have not called Miles a suspect in Bates' death. Police found Bates' remains on Dec. 31.


Contact KOB 4 about this story

Credits

J.R. Oppenheim


Updated: January 03, 2018 08:27 PM
Created: January 03, 2018 03:45 PM

Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Man accused in deadly Albuquerque crash is released
Man accused in deadly Albuquerque crash is released
Caregiver charged in child's death got license in October 2016
Caregiver charged in child's death got license in October 2016
Missing Texas girls found safe in Colorado
Lilianais Griffith, left, and Luluvioletta Bandra-Magret, right
ART still waiting for buses to arrive
ART still waiting for buses to arrive
Albuquerque man pleads guilty in deacon's death
Albuquerque man pleads guilty in deacon's death

Advertisement




Missing Texas girls found safe in Colorado
Lilianais Griffith, left, and Luluvioletta Bandra-Magret, right
Caregiver charged in child's death got license in October 2016
Caregiver charged in child's death got license in October 2016
Proposed bill aims to prevent stolen valor in New Mexico
Proposed bill aims to prevent stolen valor in New Mexico
ART still waiting for buses to arrive
ART still waiting for buses to arrive
Albuquerque man pleads guilty in deacon's death
Albuquerque man pleads guilty in deacon's death