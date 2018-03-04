Teacher uses buried treasure as learning tool
Sutton Raphael, NBC
March 04, 2018 12:40 PM
SHAWNEE, Kan. (NBC Left Field) -- Hidden in a Kansas middle school, there's a treasure chest packed so full of historical relics that one might mistake it for an outpost of the Smithsonian.
With more than 50,000 artifacts, history teacher Keil Hileman has turned his classroom into a time-machine, where each object carries a distinct and sometimes graphic story.
For the students in Hileman's class, they'll never look at the world the same way again.
SUBSCRIBE: http://nbcnews.to/2rAQzwx
FOLLOW NBC LEFT FIELD:
- Facebook: http://nbcnews.to/2rACLSM
- Instagram: http://nbcnews.to/2rAsQwp
- Twitter: http://nbcnews.to/2rAsWUN
- Website: http://bit.ly/2BOK92H
Credits
Sutton Raphael, NBC
Updated: March 04, 2018 12:40 PM
Created: March 04, 2018 12:22 PM
Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved