NRA stance could cost Delta | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

NRA stance could cost Delta

Doug Richards, WXIA
February 28, 2018 08:29 PM

ATLANTA (WXIA) -- A fuel tax break for Delta and other airlines in Georgia has gone awry after Delta severed its ties with the National Rifle Association. The tax break is potentially worth tens of millions of dollars to Delta.

Advertisement

Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle, a candidate for the Republican nomination for governor, said he will block the tax break unless Delta changes its mind.

Delta has lobbied for the fuel tax break, which had been sailing through the legislature. But this weekend, Delta announced it was withdrawing airfare discounts for NRA members attending the NRA's national convention.

In a statement, Delta said it wanted to "refrain from entering the current national debate (over guns) and to demonstrate respect for our customers and employees on both sides."

In the state Senate, conservative lawmakers expressed astonishment at Delta's stance and its timing. 

Read more: http://on.11alive.com/2oEsZvH


Contact KOB 4 about this story

Credits

Doug Richards, WXIA


Updated: February 28, 2018 08:29 PM
Created: February 28, 2018 03:28 PM

Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Man charged with murdering transgender woman, roommate
Charles Spires, aka James Knight
Dulce schools, Navajo Tech locked down after threats
Dulce schools, Navajo Tech locked down after threats
APD: Bodies found are those of two missing from Albuquerque
Eugene Ray, left and Zakaria Fry
Some residents unhappy trees will be removed from park
Some residents unhappy trees will be removed from park
Accused cop killer's defense kicked off case
Accused cop killer's defense kicked off case

Advertisement




Man charged with murdering transgender woman, roommate
Charles Spires, aka James Knight
Dick's, Walmart raises firearm purchasing age
Dick's Sporting Goods to stop sale of assault rifles.
Student arrested for threat at Aztec High, the site of 2017 shooting
Student arrested for threat at Aztec High, the site of 2017 shooting
Special prosecutors address officer-involved shooting backlog
Special prosecutors address officer-involved shooting backlog
East Mountains residents preparing for wildfire season
East Mountains residents preparing for wildfire season
 