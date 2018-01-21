NY state to foot the bill to keep Statue of Liberty open during shutdown
January 21, 2018 05:17 PM
NEW YORK CITY – New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says the state will pay to keep the Statue of Liberty open for the duration of the ongoing federal government shutdown.
Visitors were not allowed to tour the State of Liberty over the weekend after Congress failed to pass legislation to keep government open Friday.
Cuomo made the announcement Sunday, saying the monument is going to be running like normal when the work week begins.
"I also think, in many ways, the Statue of Liberty is symbolic for what is going on in Washington," he said. "The issue is about immigration."
The cost to keep the statue open is about $65,000 a day.
