NY state to foot the bill to keep Statue of Liberty open during shutdown | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

NY state to foot the bill to keep Statue of Liberty open during shutdown

KOB.com Web Staff
January 21, 2018 05:17 PM

NEW YORK CITY – New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says the state will pay to keep the Statue of Liberty open for the duration of the ongoing federal government shutdown.

Advertisement

Visitors were not allowed to tour the State of Liberty over the weekend after Congress failed to pass legislation to keep government open Friday.

Cuomo made the announcement Sunday, saying the monument is going to be running like normal when the work week begins.

"I also think, in many ways, the Statue of Liberty is symbolic for what is going on in Washington," he said. "The issue is about immigration."

The cost to keep the statue open is about $65,000 a day.  


Contact KOB 4 about this story

Credits

KOB.com Web Staff


Updated: January 21, 2018 05:17 PM
Created: January 21, 2018 05:02 PM

Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

NMSP: 1 dead after Lovington crash; alcohol may be a factor
NMSP: 1 dead after Lovington crash; alcohol may be a factor
BCSO: Human remains discovered in NE ABQ Sunday morning
BCSO: Human remains discovered in NE ABQ Sunday morning
Grandmother startled, avoids potential scam when caller identifies himself as a relative
Grandmother startled, avoids potential scam when caller identifies himself as a relative
Winter finally arrives in New Mexico
Purgatory is seeing 10 inches of fresh snow Sunday morning.
Navajo Nation official arrested for 6th DWI
Navajo Nation official arrested for 6th DWI

Advertisement




Women march once again in ABQ in the spirit of unity, political engagement
Women march once again in ABQ in the spirit of unity, political engagement
This week's biggest headlines
This week's biggest headlines
Volunteers continue to flock to Puerto Rico 4 months after Maria
Volunteers continue to flock to Puerto Rico 4 months after Maria
Men steal two valuable birds from pet store
Men steal two valuable birds from pet store
Lobos' Mathis 'embracing the moment' after latest win
Lobos' Mathis 'embracing the moment' after latest win