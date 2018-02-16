Police arrest South Carolina man threatening copycat shooting
Photo: Broward County Sheriff|
Marian Camacho
February 16, 2018 07:11 AM
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. - The Broward County Sheriff's Office says authorities in South Carolina have arrested a man following a social media post that threatened a copycat shooting.
#SeeSomethingSaySomething #stonemanshooting pic.twitter.com/279xlDHD3Y— Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) February 16, 2018
The post comes following the deadly shooting rampage at a high school in Parkland, Florida that left 17 people dead and multiple others wounded.
The Sheriff's Office posted a warning on Twitter late Thursday night showing the threatening post with the caption "Round 2 of Florida tomorrow," and the image of a male wearing a mask and holding a gun. Authorities say the post circulated quickly and they were able to track down its origin which led to the man's arrest in South Carolina.
The Sheriff's Office reminds people to immediately report posts that are threatening in nature to local authorities.
Credits
Marian Camacho
Updated: February 16, 2018 07:11 AM
Created: February 16, 2018 06:58 AM
Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved