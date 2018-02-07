Police cracking down on new drug kratom

Fudin says it also can interact with other drugs and cause agitation, heart attack and stroke. The drug has already been banned in five states in the U.S. and the Drug Enforcement Administration is considering making it a Schedule 1 drug, the same class as heroin.

There are published reports from people swearing kratom is an effective pain treatment or even helped them kick their opioid habits, but there are also reports of at least 30 deaths from the drug since 2014.

"People have no idea how to measure it. They have no idea what they're ingesting," Albany Assemblyman John McDonald said.

People are mixing kratom with alcohol because of its bitter taste, but mixing the two together is dangerous since both have respiratory depressant effects.

