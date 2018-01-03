VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Numbers drawn for $460M Powerball jackpot

AP
January 03, 2018 10:16 PM

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - The numbers have been drawn for the estimated $460 million Powerball jackpot.

Advertisement

The winning numbers selected Wednesday night are 2, 18, 37, 39 and 42, and the Powerball number is 12.

The estimated jackpot would make it the nation's 10th largest lottery prize ever.

Powerball is played in 44 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The odds of winning are one in 292.2 million.

The $460 million prize refers to the annuity option, paid over 29 years. The cash prize would be $291 million.

Lottery players also can vie for another giant prize, as the Mega Millions game's grand prize will be $418 million in Friday's drawing.


Contact KOB 4 about this story

Credits

AP


Updated: January 03, 2018 10:16 PM
Created: January 03, 2018 09:20 PM

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Advertisement



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Woman killed, man injured in NE Albuquerque shooting
Woman killed, man injured in NE Albuquerque shooting
Business struggles to close its doors amid ART
Business struggles to close its doors amid ART
Missing Texas girls found safe near Trinidad, Colorado
Lilianais Griffith, left, and Luluvioletta Bandra-Magret, right
Man accused in deadly Albuquerque crash is released
Man accused in deadly Albuquerque crash is released
City approves traffic light plan for two Albuquerque corridors
City approves traffic light plan for two Albuquerque corridors

Advertisement




Woman killed, man injured in NE Albuquerque shooting
Woman killed, man injured in NE Albuquerque shooting
Surge in flu cases has hospital 'at full capacity'
Surge in flu cases has hospital 'at full capacity'
Powerball jackpot jumps to $550M, Mega Millions $418M
Powerball jackpot jumps to $550M, Mega Millions $418M
Missing Texas girls found safe near Trinidad, Colorado
Lilianais Griffith, left, and Luluvioletta Bandra-Magret, right
Cyclists find inaccurate signs along 50-mile bike loop
Cyclists find inaccurate signs along 50-mile bike loop