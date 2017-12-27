President travels to Florida, talks new tax bill
December 27, 2017 06:43 AM
(NBC News) President Donald Trump says he's now on a working vacation in Florida, as he travels back and forth to his international golf course during the day.
Mr. Trump has kept his presence on Twitter, promoting the economy and the new tax bill that will become law within just a few days.
Some economists worry the tax cut bill will disproportionately help the rich, and does not invest in lower income Americans, especially kids.
"A dollar invested in a kid's preschool education, in a low income kid's education will pay you back seven or eight fold later in life," said Jared Bernstein with the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities.
The new tax law only allows for deduction of up $10,000 on property taxes. Prepaying right now means you can still deduct a larger amount on this year's taxes.
The other recommendation: charities. Many charitable deductions will be removed after January 1. Tax experts say you may want to make an extra donation of money or items before then, if you want to write it off on your taxes.
Experts also suggest deferring income until January to take advantage of the lower tax bracket. Best advice: consult a tax professional today.
NBC News
