President Trump likely to release controversial memo | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

President Trump likely to release controversial memo

NBC News
February 02, 2018 07:23 AM

WASHINGTON, D.C. - (NBC News) A senior White House official says President Trump could give lawmakers approval as soon as Friday to release the controversial classified Russia memo drafted by Republican members of the House Intelligance Committee.

Advertisement

"Releasing the memo is going to show a FISA abuse, and it's going to show misconduct at some of the highest levels of the DOJ and the FBI," says New York's Rep. Lee Zeldin.

The memo allegedly describes how the FBI used information Democrats paid for to get approval to eavesdrop on a Trump campaign aide.

The FBI says it's inaccurate and misleading. Democrats claim it's designed to discredit the Russia investigation.

They're calling on House Intelligence Chair Devin Nunes, who wrote much of the memo, to step down.

"Our investigation will simply not be credible or productive as long as Chairman Nunes is at the helm," says Rep. Adam Schiff.

The president could declassify the memo and release it himself, declassify and give it back to Congress, or simply not object and let lawmakers decide what goes public and when.

A White House official tells NBC the memo will likely be approved for release with none of the redactions requested by the FBI. 

Read more: http://nbcnews.to/2ECnsgV


Contact KOB 4 about this story

Credits

NBC News


Created: February 02, 2018 07:23 AM

Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Firefighters battle blaze at home in NW Albuquerque
Neighbors use water hoses to keep fire from spreading.
Affidavit details suspects' accounts in teen's death, burial
Affidavit details suspects' accounts in teen's death, burial
Bald eagle spotted near Tingley Beach
Bald eagle caught spotted near Tingley Beach
Deputies locate 'person of interest' in Montaño body case
Deputies locate 'person of interest' in Montaño body case
Proposed West Side church concerns some residents
Proposed West Side church concerns some residents

Advertisement




Police: Man assaulted firefighters saving people from burning home
Ruben Cuellar
Firefighters battle blaze at home in NW Albuquerque
Firefighters battle blaze at home in NW Albuquerque
White House declassifies memo on Russia probe
White House declassifies memo on Russia probe
Bald eagle spotted near Tingley Beach
Bald eagle caught spotted near Tingley Beach
Father of Larry Nassar victim charges at former doctor in court
Father of victim lunges at disgraced former sports doctor Larry Nassar in court