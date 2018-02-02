President Trump likely to release controversial memo

The FBI says it's inaccurate and misleading. Democrats claim it's designed to discredit the Russia investigation.

They're calling on House Intelligence Chair Devin Nunes, who wrote much of the memo, to step down.

"Our investigation will simply not be credible or productive as long as Chairman Nunes is at the helm," says Rep. Adam Schiff.

The president could declassify the memo and release it himself, declassify and give it back to Congress, or simply not object and let lawmakers decide what goes public and when.

A White House official tells NBC the memo will likely be approved for release with none of the redactions requested by the FBI.

