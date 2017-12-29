VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
President Trump gives candid interview to The New York Times

NBC News
December 29, 2017 06:55 AM

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. - (NBC News) In an impromptu sit-down interview with the New York Times Thursday, President Donald Trump covered a variety of topics, including Robert Mueller's investigation into whether or not the Trump administration colluded with the Kremlin in the 2016 Presidential election.

Mr. Trump emphatically denied any collusion with Russia, adding: "I think it's a very bad thing for the country. It makes the country look very bad, and it puts the country in a very bad position," said Mr. Trump.

The President further added fuel, saying he has the "absolute right" to do what he wants with the Justice Department, which could include firing Special Counsel Robert Mueller. 

On Twitter, the President mocked global warming, saying it could be the coldest New Year's Eve on record in the East. He also called out China for shipping oil to the North Koreans, adding there will never be a friendly solution if this continues to happen. 

Next week, the President plans to outline his legislative agenda. Topping the list: infrastructure, which may not be easy to get Democratic support.

Updated: December 29, 2017 06:55 AM
Created: December 29, 2017 06:23 AM

