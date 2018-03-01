Putting bulletproof backpacks to the test

"They're protected against 9 mm and .44 Magnum," Sheikh said. "If you have your back against the shooter, pull it over your head. Cover your back and vital organs. If you're up against a shooter, put in front of your head, and protect those vital organs."

While the backpacks do protect against some lower-caliber weapons, they won't hold up against a high-velocity rife, such as the AR-15 used by the Parkland school shooter.

