Putting bulletproof backpacks to the test | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Putting bulletproof backpacks to the test

NBC News
March 01, 2018 09:18 AM

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. (WESH) - Bulletproof backpacks are just one safety device being promoted in the wake of the Parkland school massacre, but how well do they work?

Advertisement

Yasir Sheikh is the president of Guard Dog Security, a company that created so-called bulletproof backpacks aimed at protecting children.

A father of two, Sheikh came up with the idea shortly after the Sandy Hook school shooting, feeling like there was going to be a continuous need for the product.

"They're protected against 9 mm and .44 Magnum," Sheikh said. "If you have your back against the shooter, pull it over your head. Cover your back and vital organs. If you're up against a shooter, put in front of your head, and protect those vital organs."

While the backpacks do protect against some lower-caliber weapons, they won't hold up against a high-velocity rife, such as the AR-15 used by the Parkland school shooter.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2GWjGim


Contact KOB 4 about this story

Credits

NBC News


Updated: March 01, 2018 09:18 AM
Created: March 01, 2018 09:18 AM

Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Man charged with murdering transgender woman, roommate
Charles Spiess, aka James Knight
Male found with gunshot wound at park dies, APD says
Male found with gunshot wound at park dies, APD says
Man charged with sexually abusing 8-year-old girl
Man charged with sexually abusing 8-year-old girl
Prime suspect in teen's murder pleads not guilty
Thomas Ferguson
Suspect in housemates' murders appears in court
Suspect in housemates' murders appears in court

Advertisement




Suspect in housemates' murders appears in court
Suspect in housemates' murders appears in court
Male found with gunshot wound at park dies, APD says
Male found with gunshot wound at park dies, APD says
Santa Fe High students rally for tougher gun laws
Santa Fe High students rally for tougher gun laws
Up to 25 feet of more snowpack needed in New Mexico
Up to 25 feet of more snowpack needed in New Mexico
Prime suspect in teen's murder pleads not guilty
Thomas Ferguson
 